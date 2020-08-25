President Kovind celebrates ‘Van Mahotsav’

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 25th August 2020 6:46 pm IST

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday celebrated ‘Van Mahotsav’ with planting a Neem sapling in the President’s Estate.

“Reaffirming our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet, President Kovind celebrated ‘Van Mahotsav’ by planting a Neem sapling in the President’s Estate,” President of India tweeted.

Van Mahotsav is an annual one-week tree planting festival which is celebrated in India. It was started in the year 1950 by Kanaiyalal Maneklal Munshi by planting a tree at Rajghat, Delhi.

READ:  Covid survivors are real warriors, need support: K'taka official
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close