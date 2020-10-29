President Kovind extends greetings to nation on eve of Milad-un-Nabi

Abdullah FahadPublished: 29th October 2020 4:58 pm IST
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday extended his greetings on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

In his message on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, Kovind said: “I extend warm wishes to all the countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-Un-Nabi.”

“Prophet Muhammad gave the message of love and brotherhood and led the world to the path of humanity. He wanted to build a society based on equality and harmony,” he said.

The President further urged everyone to work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country.

“According to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad compiled in the Holy Quran, let us all work for the well-being of society and peace and harmony in the country,” he said.

Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi’al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. 

