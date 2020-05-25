President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

President of India

The President tweeted: “Eid Mubarak! This festival is an expression of love, fraternity, peace, and harmony. Eid reaffirms our belief in sharing with and caring for the vulnerable and needy. Let us carry the spirit of giving (zakaat) on this Eid and follow social distancing norms to contain coronavirus spread.”

Prime Minister of India

The Prime Minister said that the special occasion furthers the spirit of compassion.

“Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous,” Modi tweeted.

It may be mentioned that on the occasion of Eid, people offered namaz at home as mosques across the country remain closed following COVID-19 guidelines.

