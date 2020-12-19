President lauds Goa for rapid strides in per capita GDP, tourism

Panaji, Dec 19 : President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday lauded Goas journey from a Union Territory with virtually no industry at the time of its liberation in 1961 to a state in the present day with the highest per capita gross domestic product (GDP) in the country.

“When Goa was liberated, there were no industries, and yet today you are the state with the highest per capita GDP in the country. This journey of development is not of one individual or institution, but it’s a journey of many precious governments,” Kovind said.

The President was in Goa to inaugurate the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese yoke on December 19, 1961. Kovind also inaugurated a cultural event organised by the Goa government in the state capital to mark the anniversary celebrations.

The state government has lined up a year-long calendar of events across different states in India to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the state from 451 years of Portuguese rule.

Kovind also praised the people of Goa for the spirit of hospitality and the vitality of the tourism industry in the state.

The President, who arrived in Goa earlier on Saturday, also laid a wreath at the martyr’s memorial in state capital Panaji to honour the slain freedom fighters who had contributed to the liberation of the state.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.