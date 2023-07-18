President Murmu, other CMs condole Chandy’s demise

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and said his impact on the national political space will always be remembered.

Chandy, 79, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said.

“In the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, the country has lost an eminent personality who was dedicated to serving the people. His contribution to the progress of Kerala and his impact on the national political space will always be remembered. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family and his countless followers,” Murmu tweeted.

Kerala CM, Guv, leaders mourn Chandy‘s demise

Keralites led by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and political leaders across party affiliations, in the state mourned the death of former CM Oommen Chandy, who died at the age of 79 in Bengaluru early on Tuesday.

Khan expressed grief at the passing of Chandy, saying in public life and governance, the veteran Congress leader “left an indelible mark”.

“He was a role model and I am confident, his life would be a great source of inspiration particularly to our young people who aspire to be in public life,” the Governor said in his condolence message.

Khan further said Chandy right from his young days took an interest in public affairs and always “stood for harmony and peace and resolution of conflicts in a democratic and amicable manner”.

“I am profoundly grieved by the sad demise of Shri Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister and a people’s leader nonpareil, with a record 53 years as Legislator from the same constituency Puthuppally. This showed the trust and confidence people had in his leadership. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the people who loved him,” he said.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who recalls becoming a legislator along with Chandy in 1970, said his demise has ended an important chapter in Kerala politics.

Vijayan said that only a rare few, in the history of world politics, have been able to achieve the feat of being repeatedly elected to the legislative assembly for more than five decades without defeat even once.

“It is proof of the place he held in the public’s hearts. He has been an active presence in Kerala’s political mainstream since 1970. He was a minister thrice, twice he was Chief Minister. He capably handled important portfolios like finance, home department and labour.

“Oommen Chandy’s role in controlling the course of Congress politics for over half-a-century has always been remarkable,” the CM said in his condolence message.

Vijayan also said that Chandy gave priority to hard work and perseverance which was evident from how he completed his political duties even when he was unwell.

“His departure has left an irreparable void in Kerala’s political and public sphere,” the CM said.

Veteran Congress leader and also a former Union Defence Minister, A K Antony, termed Chandy demise as the ‘biggest loss’ for him in his entire personal, public and political life.

A grief-stricken Antony, to whom Chandy was a trusted lieutenant while speaking to reporters here said his death was a huge loss for the southern state, its people, the Congress party and the UDF opposition led by it.

Chandy had played a critical role in unseating K Karunakaran as Chief Minister in 1993, which paved the way for Antony’s return to the post for the second time.

Played key role in Kerala’s development: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and said he played a vital role in the development and democratisation of public life in his state.

“Deeply saddened at the demise of respected Oommen Chandy, former chief minister of Kerala and elder statesman of our times. The veteran Congress leader had played vital role in Kerala’s development and democratisation of public life,” she tweeted.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved family members and innumerable followers of the capable and popular leader,” she added.

Worked tirelessly to uplift people: Himanta

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy dedicated himself to the betterment of society and worked tirelessly to uplift the people of his state, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

“Shri Oommen Chandy was widely respected and admired by people from all political backgrounds. He dedicated himself to the betterment of society and worked tirelessly to uplift the people of Kerala,” Sarma tweeted.

The Assam chief minister, who was in the Congress for a long time and served as a minister in the three-terms of former CM Tarun Gogoi, said Chandy’s humility endeared him to the masses.

“I join my family in sending my heartfelt condolences to Mrs Mariamma Oommen & family, and all his well-wishers. Om Shanti!” Sarma added in the tweet.

Unwavering commitment: Kejriwal pays tributes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday paid tributes to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy, saying his contributions to public service and his unwavering commitment to people’s welfare will always be remembered.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of former Kerala CM Shri Oommen Chandy Ji. His contributions to public service and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people will always be remembered,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he added.