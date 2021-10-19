President to attend centenary celebrations of Bihar Assembly

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 19th October 2021 7:50 pm IST
Ramnath Kovind


New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly and address the members of the state legislature on Thursday.

The President will visit Bihar from October 20 to 22, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Bihar is currently celebrating the centenary year for its legislative assembly since February.

MS Education Academy

Carved out from the Bengal Presidency, a separate province combining present day Bihar, Jharkand and Orissa with Patna as its headquarters was notified on March 22, 1912 by the British. The provincial legislature’s building came up in 1920.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button