President’s ‘At Home’ for freedom fighters skipped this year

9th August 2020

New Delhi, Aug 9 : Unlike previous years, President Ram Nath Kovind did not host the ‘At Home’ reception to honour freedom fighters on the 78th anniversary of ‘Quit India’ Day on Sunday due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year, the President hosts the ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9.

The President, however, honoured and felicitated 202 freedom fighters from across the country on the occasion, and state and Union Territory governments were requested to send the District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate/Sub Divisional Magistrate to felicitate these freedom fighters with a shawl and ‘angavastram’ at their homes on behalf of the President.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan provided the angvastram and shawls to the state and UTs governments through their Resident Commissioners.

