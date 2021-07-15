President’s medal to Nizamabad doctor for services towards society



Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday has handed over the President of India’s medal and certificate to Indian Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS)-Nizamabad chairman Dr Neeli Ramchander at a special function held at Raj Bhavan.

Tamilisai Soundararajan took to Twitter and wrote, “Honoured to felicitate and handover the Gold Medal and Certificate Awarded by Hon’ble President of India, who is also the President of the Indian Red Cross Society, to Dr. Neeli Ramchander of IRCS.”

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated the relentless services of Dr Ramchander as the IRCS functionary and urge to continue its good work by taking a proactive approach to reach those not reached through their services.

Dr Neeli Ramachander was awarded the President’s gold medal for the year 2017-2018 for his services to the community for a decade and a half. This is the first award of the IRCS State branch after the formation of Telangana.

