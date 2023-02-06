President’s rule will be imposed in Telangana by Feb end: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy has stirred a new debate in political circles by making sensational remarks. He said President’s rule could be imposed in Telangana by dissolving the assembly by the end of this month.

He said that the central government will be asked to hold mid-term elections to the assembly during the President’s rule. Talking to media persons in Kodad, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress wave is going on across the country, because of which BJP wants to divide the country on religious lines.

Uttam Kumar Reddy hold a meeting with key Congress leaders of Suryapet district in connection with the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign. He said the BRS MLA from Kodad is getting commission from beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu and sand mafia.

He said the Congress will win the upcoming elections in Kodad and Huzurabad with a majority of 50,000 votes and challenged that he would retire from politics if he did not get a majority in both the constituencies.