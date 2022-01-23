Press preview for Republic Day Parade tableaus

New Delhi: Gujarat tableau artists during a press preview, ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Haryana tableau artists during a press preview, ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh tableau artists during a press preview, ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma) New Delhi: Jal Shakti Ministry tableau artists during a press preview, ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Vijay Verma)