Press preview for Republic Day Parade tableaus

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 23rd January 2022 9:37 am IST
Press preview for Republic Day Parade tableaus
New Delhi: Chhattisgarh tableau artists during a press preview, ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Gujarat tableau artists during a press preview, ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Haryana tableau artists during a press preview, ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh tableau artists during a press preview, ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Jal Shakti Ministry tableau artists during a press preview, ahead of the Republic Day Parade 2022, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button