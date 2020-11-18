Pretty in Pink: Sushmita Sen flaunts Manipuri traditional outfit ‘Phanek’

Mumbai: One of the gorgeous diva in Bollywood and the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen never misses to impress the fashionistas with her impeccable style choices. And her latest Instagram posts are all proof.

On Wednesday, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared stunning pictures of herself where she can be seen donning the traditional dress of Manipur, Phanek. She stuns in a pink saree with her make-up game on point. She teams up her beautiful full sleeved embroidered blouse with a chunky golden necklace, which perfectly complements her entire look.

Alongside one of the pictures, Sushmita Sen wrote, #drapedingrace Thank you @robertnaoremstudio for gracing me with your design & love!! Manipur is home now!!! How beautiful I feel!! #manipur #traditionalattire #innaphi #phanek #drapedinlove #belonging love you guys!!.”

Sushmita Sen latest Instagram pictures

Going by her pictures, it looks like Sushmita Sen is currently in Manipur and is exploring the north east culture.

What is Phanek?

The phanek, a traditional cloth worn by women in Manipur, especially of the Meitei community, is wrapped around like a sarong, an item of daily clothing for the older generation, but relegated to “special occasions” for younger women.

The star lady Sushmita Sen will be celebrating her birthday on tomorrow, November 19. She has been grabbing headlines for her love life for a while now. She began dating model Rohman Shawl in late 2018.

They make one of the adorable couples of B-town and each time they step out, we can’t take our eyes off from them, courtesy their sizzling chemistry. In fact, both Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl steal hearts on social media too with their mushy and lovey dovey pictures.