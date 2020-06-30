Prevent deaths in hospitals: MBT urges KTR, Rajender

Hyderabad: Amjed Ullah Khan (Spokesman) of MBT today demanded an inquiry by sitting High Court Judge into the Death of Syed Waseem and Ravi Kumar in Govt Chest Hospital.

He said that Yesterday Ravi Kumar died in Govt Chest Hospital, Erragadda and today Syed Waseem died. The MBT leader alleged that the hospitals are not offering proper treatment leading to deaths. He appealed to IT Minister K T Rama Rao Minister and Minister for Health Eatala Rajender to take steps to prevent such deaths.

The government has to take measures to offer the best treatment and protect lives. It is never ending story of Covid-19 patient’s dying in Chest Hospital and off course the hospital authorities are giving lame excuses.

After Gandhi now its the turn of Chest Hospital showing corona related deaths. Two days back a video of Ravi Kumar surfaced pleading for Oxygen and he died.

Today another video of Syed came in public who was pleading for help and he later died. He urged the ministers to take serious steps to prevent fatalities in the city hospitals.