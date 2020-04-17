“Prevention is better than cure” says Maulana

The pandemic outbreak has shaken up the soles of every individual living in the country irrespective of any community or caste. The rise in count of positive cases, no development of medication and the country’s population is sleep taking.

Looking at the emergency situation and conditions in the country has instigated Maulana who is also a doctor to speak and explain what should be done during these tough times.

“Being a doctor especially being a critical care specialist, Patients suffering from this dangerous disease are on and off coming under my care in critical situations.” he added.

He stated the following things

· First of all, salath and all prayers to be performed at home. Which is today’s collective order of scholars of all schools of thought.

· You step out of home only and only for important works whether it is purchasing or any other important work.

· And whenever you step out of home, please see to it that you maintain a distance of 4 to 6 feet between any two persons.

· Whenever you step out of home, always cover your nose and mouth with a mask. Even if you don’t have access to it at least tie you kerchief in such a way to cover your nose and mouth and request others also to practice the same.

· Try as far as possible your hands which touch various things outside should not touch your eyes, mouth or nose until you get back home and clean your hands, feet and face thoroughly using soap.

· Keep a track of all government notifications and instructions in this regard and cooperate in its implementation completely.

· If government officials approach you for quarantine, kindly cooperate with them completely, as this is for benefit of all of us in restricting the disease.

· Restrict your family members inside home and In addition to performing thorough ablution for 5 mandatory prayers (Salath).

“Remember this disease COVID-19 doesn’t have a known cure till now and prevention is better than cure.” he told.

