Preventive Detention Of Former CM Farooq Abdullah revoked

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday revoked the order of preventive detention issued against former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah nearly after six months.

The National Conference leader was placed under detention as per the J&K Public Safety Act for three months on September 15, 2019. On December 13, the detention order was further extended by three months.

On Friday, the Principal Secretary to the J&K Government passed order stating that the detention has been revoked in exercise of powers under Section 19(1) of the J&K Public Safety Act with immediate effect.

In September, MDMK leader Vaiko had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court seeking the release of Abdullah. Vaiko alleged that Abdullah was under illegal house arrest since August 5, following the Central Government measures to repeal the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, the detention order was issued on September 15 late night, just a day before the SC was scheduled to hear Vaiko’s petition for admission.

On September 29, ,the SC dismissed the petition, taking note of the detention order passed against Abdullah. The Court said that the petitioner was at liberty to challenge the detention order in ‘appropriate proceedings’.

Last month, detention order under the J&K Public Safety Act was passed against Omar Abdullah, son of Farooq Abdullah. Even he was under detention since August 2019, following orders passed under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

A habeas corpus petition filed by Omar Abdullah’s sister Sarah Abdullah Pilot challenging his detention is pending in the Supreme Court.