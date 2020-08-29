Prez lauds Prakash for winning ‘World’s fastest human calculator’ title

Published: 29th August 2020
Hyderabad, Aug 29 : President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash of Hyderabad for becoming the fastest human calculator in the world.

The President wrote a letter to Bhanu, wishing success in his future endeavour.

“I am happy to learn that you have become the fastest human calculator in the world by winning a gold medal in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) in London,” wrote Kovind.

“I wish you all success in your future endeavour and hope you will bring in more laurels for the country.

The 20-year-old from Hyderabad became the first Indian and also the first Asian to win the gold in the 23-year-old history of the Mind Sports Olympiad.

A graduate in maths from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, Bhanu emerged the winner at Mental Calculation World Championship, which saw competitors from 13 countries vying for the top honours on August 15.

Bhanu told IANS that he has ‘vision math’ to eradicate math phobia across the world and make it lovable.

Bhanu holds four world records and 15 Limca records for being the fastest human calculator.

His start-up Exploring Infinities (EI) is working with 60 government schools in Telangana and is also doing various programmes in countries like Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

