Prez, PM condole death of Buta Singh

New Delhi, Jan 2 : President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep grief over the demise of former Home Minister and Congress leader Buta Singh, saying the country has lost one of the longest serving parliamentarians who was an effective voice for the welfare of the downtrodden.

The President tweeted that in the passing of Buta Singh the country has lost one of the longest serving parliamentarians with rich administrative experience. “He championed the cause of the oppressed and marginalised. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

In a tweet, Modi said, “Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered his condolences to Buta Singh’s family and said the veteran party leader had spent his life in service of the common man.

Buta Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 86.

A senior leader of the Congress, Buta Singh became a Lok Sabha member eight times, besides being appointed as Governor of Bihar.

He worked with former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narasimha Rao. He was Bihar Governor from 2004 to 2006.

Born in Jalandhar, he held key portfolios like railways, commerce, parliamentary affairs, sports, shipping, agriculture, communications and housing.

Buta Singh was also chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2007 to 2010.

