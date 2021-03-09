Prez, PM condole loss of lives in Kolkata fire tragedy

New Delhi, March 9 : President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata.

Nine persons were killed after a massive fire engulfed a building in city Strand Road on Monday evening.

In a tweet, the President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Pained beyond words by the extremely tragic fire accident at a building in Kolkata. My deep sympathy and condolences for the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

Among the dead are four firemen, a police officer, a Railways officer, and a security person. Five of the nine bodies were found in an elevator on the 12th floor of the building in central Kolkata’s Strand Road where the fire broke out on Monday evening. The victims appeared to have suffocated and burnt to death inside the lift.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also expressed grief over the incident and ordered a high-level probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Sincere condolences to the families of the 9 brave deceased including the 4 firefighters, 2 Railways personnel and an Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (ASI) who have been fighting the fire at the Eastern Railways Strand road office in Kolkata.”

–IANS

