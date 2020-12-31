Prez, VP extend New Year greetings, hope to overcome corona pandemic

New Delhi, Dec 31 : President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted fellow citizens on the eve of New Year 2021, suggesting all to move forward unitedly in this difficult time amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a message, the President said, “On the occasion of New Year, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad.”

“Every New Year provides an opportunity to make a new beginning and emphasizes our resolve for individual and collective development. This difficult time arising out of Covid-19 situation is a time for all of us to move forward unitedly. This is also the time to strengthen the cultural values that reinforce our belief of unity in diversity.”

“On the eve of New Year 2021, let us work together towards creating an inclusive society instilled with the spirit of love, compassion and forbearance that promotes peace and goodwill. May all of you remain safe and healthy, and move forward with a renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation’s progress”.

With a vaccine for Covid-19 likely to be available soon, Vice President Naidu said “let us welcome 2021 with new enthusiasm and positivity”.

“Let us fervently hope that we shall overcome the challenges with grit, confidence, solidarity and resilience. Let 2021 usher in a more healthy, happy and harmonious planet than last year,” said the Vice President.

“I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens as we step into the New Year 2021,” Naidu said.

The Vice President expressed his views amid the government’s assurance of providing a Covid-19 vaccine very soon, hopefully in the first one or two weeks of January next year.

Noting that New Year is an occasion we all look forward to, Naidu said it is an occasion that reinforces our spirit of optimism, of hope and bonhomie.

Mentioning the coronavirus pandemic across the globe hitting almost every sector including the economy, health and security, Naidu said “let us welcome the New Year with this spirit of hope as we bid goodbye to a year that has taught us many life lessons through one of the most disruptive pandemics in recent memory”.

“As the Vedic seers had prayed 2000 years ago, let us hope that we hear auspicious news, view pleasant things and spend our lives meaningfully and peacefully in the coming year,” said the Vice President.

