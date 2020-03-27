Prez, VP holds video-conferencing with TN guv on COVID situation

Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday interacted with Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit regarding the containment of COVID-19 in the state, the Raj Bhavan said.

The two interacted with Purohit through video conferencing, it said in a release.

Kovind and Naidu interacted with the Governor “about the overall situation prevailing in Tamil Nadu, regarding the containment measures” against the spread of coronavirus, it added.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported 35 positive cases of coronavirus and this included a 45 year-old man discharged after treatment and another who died of the infection and other co-morbid conditions.

The state government has announced a slew of measures to tackle the spread of the contagion with a focus on staying indoors.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.