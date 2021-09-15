Price comparison of iPhone 13 in India and other countries

Hyderabad: The new Apple iPhone 13 lineup will go on sale starting September 24 in India. The base model of the Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage costs Rs 79900 in India. It’s a known fact that Apple iPhones costs less in many other parts of the world than in India, due to lesser taxes and duties.
Here are 6 countries where the new Apple iPhone 13 is more price competitive. For price references, only the 128GB storage variant has been compared.
All prices are as per the official Apple Store and is inclusive of all taxes.
|Country
|iPhone 13 Mini (128GB)
|iPhone 13 (128GB)
|iPhone 13 Pro (128GB)
|iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB)
|United States
|US$ 699/ Rs 51,470
|US$799/ Rs 58,833
|US$ 999/ Rs 73,560
|US$ 1099/ Rs 80,924
|Canada
|CAD$ 949/ Rs 55, 146
|CAD$1099 / Rs 63,863
|CAD$1399/ Rs 81,296
|CAD$1549/ Rs 90,013
|Australia
|A$ 1199/ Rs 64, 705
|A$1349/ Rs 72,800
|A$1699/ Rs 91,688
|A$1849/ Rs 99,783
|UAE
|AED 2999/ Rs 65,672
|AED 3399/ Rs 74,431
|AED 4199/ Rs 91,950
|AED 4699/ Rs 1,02,899
|Singapore
|S$ 1149/ Rs 63108
|S$ 1299/ Rs 71,347
|S$ 1649/ Rs 90571
|S$ 1799/ Rs 98,809
|Hong Kong
|HK$ 5999/ Rs 56, 741
|HK$ 6799/ Rs 64,307
|HK$ 8499/ Rs 80,387
|HK$ 9399/ Rs 88,899
|India
|Rs 69,900
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 1,19,900
|Rs 1,29,900
However, there might be slight variations due to currency conversion and exchange rates.
Since 2017, Apple offers global warranty on iPhones. This means iPhones purchased anywhere in the world are eligible for all service, warranty and other benefits offered by the company anywhere in the World.