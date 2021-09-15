Price comparison of iPhone 13 in India and other countries

Hyderabad: The new Apple iPhone 13 lineup will go on sale starting September 24 in India. The base model of the Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage costs Rs 79900 in India. It’s a known fact that Apple iPhones costs less in many other parts of the world than in India, due to lesser taxes and duties.

Here are 6 countries where the new Apple iPhone 13 is more price competitive. For price references, only the 128GB storage variant has been compared.

All prices are as per the official Apple Store and is inclusive of all taxes.

Country iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) iPhone 13 (128GB) iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) United States US$ 699/ Rs 51,470 US$799/ Rs 58,833 US$ 999/ Rs 73,560 US$ 1099/ Rs 80,924 Canada CAD$ 949/ Rs 55, 146 CAD$1099 / Rs 63,863 CAD$1399/ Rs 81,296 CAD$1549/ Rs 90,013 Australia A$ 1199/ Rs 64, 705 A$1349/ Rs 72,800 A$1699/ Rs 91,688 A$1849/ Rs 99,783 UAE AED 2999/ Rs 65,672 AED 3399/ Rs 74,431 AED 4199/ Rs 91,950 AED 4699/ Rs 1,02,899 Singapore S$ 1149/ Rs 63108 S$ 1299/ Rs 71,347 S$ 1649/ Rs 90571 S$ 1799/ Rs 98,809 Hong Kong HK$ 5999/ Rs 56, 741 HK$ 6799/ Rs 64,307 HK$ 8499/ Rs 80,387 HK$ 9399/ Rs 88,899 India Rs 69,900 Rs 79,900 Rs 1,19,900 Rs 1,29,900

However, there might be slight variations due to currency conversion and exchange rates.

Since 2017, Apple offers global warranty on iPhones. This means iPhones purchased anywhere in the world are eligible for all service, warranty and other benefits offered by the company anywhere in the World.