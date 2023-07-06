Price of Ambani Bahu Radhika’s Dior shirt that she wore recently

Hyderabad: Radhika Merchant, the fashionable daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare, is well-known for her immaculate sense of style. Her latest visit to Dubai with her fiancé, Anant Ambani, has piqued the interest of fans and fashionistas alike. Radhika’s choice of clothing, a gorgeous Dior shirt dress, displayed her impeccable flair and received widespread acclaim. Let’s take a closer look at her trendy clothing.

Blue radiance:

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were observed enjoying the company of significant individuals and sheikhs during a casual trip in Dubai on July 2, 2023. While Anant was dressed in a coordinated blue ensemble, Radhika complemented him with a lighter shade of blue. Her outfit was highlighted by a vivid blue cotton shirt dress from the premium brand Dior.

Radhika Merchant is known for her lavish fashion choices, and her Dior shirt dress cost around Rs. 3 lakh. Fans were able to see the luxury of her outfit and appreciate her sense of style. Radhika effortlessly combined her outfit with black sneakers, keeping her look understated and classy.

Radhika Merchant’s fashion journey continues to excite fashion fans, solidifying her status as a great fashion hero.