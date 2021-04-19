Price of Deepika Padukone’s roma tote bag can buy you a Royal Enfield bike!

Mumbai: From clothes, shoes, jewellery to handbags, the leading ladies of B-town never miss a single chance to flaunt the best from their enviable closets. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have a deep love for handbags. From Fendi to Gucci to Hermes, they own the best. And it is no secret that Deepika has one of the best bag collections in the tinsel town.

Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted at airport with husband Ranveer Singh as the couple jetted off to Bengaluru amid lockdown in Maharashtra. The couple twinned the airport look in denim jackets, white oversized shirts and jeans. But what grabbed our eyeballs is the classy roma tote bag from Fendi which the actress flaunted. The staggering price of that tote bag is what you need to know right now.

The brown color tote bag is from the Italian luxury brand, Fendi. According FarFetch.com, the price of the bag is $3,190 which is approximately Rs 2,37,000. The bag is costlier than a Royal Enfield Classic bike, which is to be launched soon in the Indian market.

Check out her pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including ’83’, ‘Baiju Bawra’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Sanki’, ‘Pathan’, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers’s 2015 hit Hollywood film ‘The Intern’