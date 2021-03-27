Price of mangoes in Hyderabad markets likely to go up

Hyderabad: The price of mangoes in city markets is likely to go up due to a supply shortage. The Kothapet market, which used to receive 5000 quintals of mangoes daily earlier, is now getting only 2500-3000 quintals per day.

Kothapet’s Agricultural Market Committee secretary Praveen Reddy blamed unusual weather in Andhra Pradesh for the supply shortage of mangoes in Hyderabad. The supply is expected to improve in the month of April, he added.

According to a report in Telangana Today, Hyderabad receives mangoes from Krishna, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Anantapur districts. The most famous varieties of the fruit seen in the city are Benishan, Totapari, Himayat and Dasheri.

Due to shortage of supply in Hyderabad, the mangoes are being sold at the price between Rs. 150 and Rs. 200 per kilogram. Vendors are hoping that the price of the fruit will come down at the end of April as supply is expected to improve in the next month.