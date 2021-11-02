Price of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mannat’ will blow away your mind!

Mumbai: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ is not just name, but an emotion to millions of his fans out there. The superstar made his acting debut with the 1992 film Deewana and since then there is no looking back for him. Also known as ‘Romance King’ of Bollywood, SRK delivered number of blockbusters in his three decades of career.

The charisma, persona, style, acting and, most importantly, dialogue delivery is what makes SRK the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’. As SRK turns 56 on Tuesday, November 2, let’s have a look at a few unknown facts about his house in Bandra.

Shah Rukh Khan truly believes in living life, king size. He might have struggled his way out in the initial phase of his career but with his sheer hard work, passion and determination, he’s successfully managed to achieve all that he’s desired for himself and his family.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

One of the most prized possession of his life is his Bandra residence, ‘Mannat’. As per various reports, Mannat is of worth Rs 200 crores and an interview with Radio Mirchi had revealed it is one of the most expensive things he owns. SRK lives in Mannat with his wife, Gauri Khan, children Aryan, AbRam, Suhana and his sister Shehnaz.

Shah Rukh Khan had his heart set on ‘Villa Vienna’, the original name of Mannat, since the filming of Yes Boss in 1997. After a long wait, SRK finally bought ‘Villa Vienna’ from the ‘Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust’ in 2001. The actor and his wife Gauri Khan’s later changed it’s name to ‘Jannat’. But, as all his wishes started coming true, and his career hit an all-time high after buying his dream house, he finally ended up naming it ‘Mannat’ in 2005.

And SRK once said, “Even if I was broke one day, I would sell everything, but not Mannat.”

What’s on his work front?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has Pathan and Atlee’s untitled movie in his kitty. He was last seen in ‘Zero’ which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.