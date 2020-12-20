Priceless photos of b’day baby Taimur Ali Khan with mommy Kareena

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy Taimur Ali Khan has been one of the most sought after star kids in the tinsel town. He has been the talk of the town ever since he was born and continues to keep the paps on their toes every time he steps out in the town. Infact, the little Pataudi prince is one of the most favourite star kids of the shutterbugs.

Taimur Ali Khan turns four years old today and social media is flooded with wishes for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s little one. Some of the fondest wishes have been pouring in from Taimur’s aunts and he indeed has been blessed.

Mommy Kareena Kapoor picked the cutest pictures and the best set of words to wish her son Taimur on his 4th birthday on Instagram. The actress shared a super cute video that features priceless pictures of the birthday boy along with his father Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena began the note by writing: “My child… I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do… Which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow… God bless you my hardworking boy but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake. Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy… But above all else do everything in your life that makes you smile.” Kareena Kapoor signed off the note saying, “No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday son… My Tim.”

On the occasion of Taimur’s birthday, take a look at these adorable photos of little munchkin with mommy Kareena that will melt your heart.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. They shared the big news of their second pregnancy in August, this year.