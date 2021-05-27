Prices of essentials rise in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the middle class and the poor people are facing financial difficulties due to the rise in unemployment. In such a situation, the rise in prices of essentials in Hyderabad is adding a burden on them.

Meanwhile, traders are blaming lockdown in several states for the rise in prices.

In comparison with last year, the cooking oil prices have doubled. In the month of April last year, the price of 15-liter cooking oil which was Rs. 1300-1400 has now jumped to Rs. 2900. In one year, the prices of a quintal of pulses have increased by Rs. 1000. In India, pulses are cultivated in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka with India accounting for 25 percent of world pulses production.

Meanwhile, in the last one month, the price of 100 eggs increased from Rs. 350 to Rs. 495.

The experts have suggested to the central and state governments that they should try to give rice and other essential food items to the poor people free of cost even to those who do not have ration cards. The experts also suggested that the food products which are supplied to other states should be transported on a priority basis so that the prices do not rise due to demand-supply mismatch.