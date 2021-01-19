Prices of mutton, fish skyrocketing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After the soaring of cooking oil and pulses prices in Hyderabad, the prices of mutton and fish too is going up rapidly rendering it beyond the purchasing power of an ordinary consumer. People are continuously suffering from the soaring prices of all the essential commodities since the coronavirus lockdown. The current price rise of cooking oils, pulses and mutton further aggravate the situation.

The mutton which was selling earlier at Rs.500 per kg is now selling at Rs.800 per kg. According to the government orders the mutton price, under any circumstances, must not exceed Rs.700.

But due to the Bird Flu scare, people are refraining from consuming chicken and the traders of mutton and fish are taking advantage of this situation in raising their prices.

Mutton in some areas of the city is being sold even at Rs.1000 per kg. Similarly, the prices of all types of fish too shot up three times than its normal price.

“Rahu” and the whitefish which were earlier sold between Rs. 120 -150 is being sold at Rs.180 – 220 now.