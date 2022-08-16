Prices of three Amul milk brands hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Anand: The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Tuesday increased the prices of its Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from Wednesday, the GCMMF said in a statement.

This price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk, it said.

The hike of Rs 2 per litre translates into a four per cent increase in MRP, which is lower than the average food inflation, the statement said.

“The GCMMF has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra region in Gujarat, Delhi NCR,West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk,” the Anand-headquartered federation said.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets, now the price of 500 ml of Amul Gold will be Rs 31, Amul Taaza- Rs 25 and Amul Shakti- Rs 28, it said.

“The cattle feeding cost alone has increased by approximately 20 per cent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ prices in the range of eight to nine per cent over the previous year,” the statement said.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers to the milk producers, it said.

“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative prices for our milk producers and encourage them for higher milk production,” the release added.