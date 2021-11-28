Prices of Tollywood celebrity homes in Hyderabad will shock you!

When it comes to Indian celebrities, buying luxury properties in a mega metro city like Hyderabad is definitely a must-have thing. The City Of Pearls is a home to many popular stars who have managed to carve a niche for themselves in the film industry. What attracts them is the city’s ‘nawabi elegance’.

Some of the top Tollywood stars own super luxurious bungalows nestled in the vicinity of Jubilee & Banjara Hills of Hyderabad and they leave us awe-struck and mesmerised. From Prabhas’ lavish home to Mahesh Babu’s palatial bungalow, their stylish and plush houses are to die for and the price of the same will certainly make your jaw drop.

Most Expensive Celebrity Home In Hyderabad

Going by the various online media reports, stylish star Allu Arjun’s house is the most expensive among other celeb homes in Hyderabad. He lives with his beautiful family in a lavish bungalow worth Rs 100 crore.

Other celebrity homes and their prices

1. Prabhas owns a ultra-lavish bungalow situated in Hyderabad that is reportedly worth Rs 60 crore.

2. The King of Tollywood Nagarjuna Akkineni along with his wife Amala and sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil live in a super lavish home which is reportedly worth Rs 42 crore.

3. As per reports the palatial house in which Ram Charan lives along with all his family members is reportedly valued at a whopping amount of Rs.40 Crore.

4. Mahesh Babu along with his wife-former actress Namrata Shirodhkar and kids live in a extravagant house in Jubilee Hills. Not just one, reportedly, Mahesh Babu owns two house in the same area worth Rs 28 crores.

5. In 2019, Vijay Deverakonda bought new swanky home which is worth Rs 15 crore.