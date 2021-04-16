‘Pride of a father’: Big B celebrates Abhishek’s ‘The Big Bull’ success

New Delhi: Exulting over the record his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan’s crime-drama flick ‘The Big Bull’ has accumulated on the digital platform, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note, praising Abhishek on Friday.

Abhishek’s crime-drama movie ‘The Big Bull’ may have opened to poor reviews at its release, but the recent record declared by Disney plus Hotstar says that the movie has become the biggest opener of the year, with more than 5 million views on the streaming platform.

Feeling proud a proud father, Big B, who never leaves a chance to praise his children publically, took to his Twitter handle and penned a note of appreciation for his son. “WHTCTW .. well-done buddy .. pride of a Father .. when the Son starts wearing your shoes then he is no longer your son .. he is your friend .. so well done buddy !! .. PKRD,” senior Bachchan wrote with a string of heart emoticons.

WHTCTW .. well done buddy .. pride of a Father .. when the Son starts wearing your shoes then he is no longer your son .. he is your friend .. so well done buddy !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ . .. PKRD pic.twitter.com/VYuDUegJ8w — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 15, 2021

In another tweet, he shared the motion poster of the streamer which informed that ‘The Big Bull’ has proven to be record-breaking. Alongside the post, he noted, “WHTCTW .. !! you did it .. so proud,” with a string of red heart emoticons. Here, WHTCTW means- ‘We Have To Conquer The World’.

WHTCTW .. !! you did it .. so proud .. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/DJav2uBtO9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 15, 2021

On a related note, the ‘Don’ star, being protective about his son, hinted at the possibility of the success of the film, at the time it was getting harsh reviews. He wrote, “pichhale kuch dino ke IPL khelon mein, team ki haarate haarate, jeet ho gayi! asambhav sambhav hota hai! Hoga.”(In the last few days of the IPL games, the team won the almost lost matches! Impossible is possible! And will be possible).

‘The Big Bull’ directed by Kookie Gulati has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma have teamed up as co-producers for the movie, which is streamed exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.

The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.

The Big Bull also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more.

A web show titled ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ tells the same story and was launched last year on SonyLIV. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role, the breakout star of 2020. The massively successful series named and was not afraid to show the events as they happened decades back