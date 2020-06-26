Priest found hanging in UP temple complex

By Qayam Published: June 26, 2020, 10:28 am IST
suicide
Representational Photo

Bareilly: A priest, aged about 30 years, was found hanging in a temple complex in the Baradari area here, the police said.

According to the police, the body was found on Thursday. The priest, Ram Dikshit a.k.a. Manish Dikshit, had committed suicide, but no suicide note was found in the temple, said a police officer. The priest was living in the temple complex for almost a decade.

His parents had gone to their native village in Hardoi a few days ago.

Station house officer (SHO) of the Baradari police station, Hitanshu Sharma, said, “Preliminary investigations indicate the he committed suicide. He was an introvert and did not share his feelings with anyone.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem and the probe is underway to know why the deceased took the extreme step,” police said.

Source: IANS
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close