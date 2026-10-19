Priest killed in accident in Medchal as vehicle rams bike

Hyderabad: A 49-year-old priest was killed in an accident in Medchal early on Monday, October 19, after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed his bike.

The victim was identified as Sharada Krishna, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was employed at a private firm in Chetlagouraram village of Manoharabad in Medak. Krishna is survived by his wife and two children. According to Medchal Police, the priest was travelling to Medchal when a car hit his electric vehicle from behind at 5 am.

Krishna sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. His body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are verifying the closed-circuit television camera footage to identify the accused.