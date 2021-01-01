Primary schools reopen in Assam after 10 months

Guwahati, Jan 1 : After around 10 months, thousands of primary schools reopened in Assam on Friday, the first day of the new year, with classes to be conducted in a staggered manner due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

An official of the education department said that a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued earlier this week on reopening of schools with physical presence of the students from class 1 to 5 with alternate days of classes.

According to the SOPs, mandated for both government and private institutions, schools would open at 9 a.m. and end at 1.45 p.m. Mid-day meals in government schools are to be provided between 12.15 pm and 12.45 pm.

All the school premises would be sanitised once in a week.

The official said that classes for IV and V would be held on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday while for I, II, and III standard, classes would be held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The official quoting the reports from Assam’s 33 districts said that over 50 per cent students with full enthusiasm attended schools wearing masks and they used sanitiser before entering classrooms.

“The online mode of education would continue for students who do not want to attend optional classes with physical presence.

Teaching and non-teaching staff would have to undergo Covid-19 test once in 30 days. The cultural or other functions and other gatherings in schools would not be held until further government orders,” the official said.

Educational institutions in Assam were closed since March 29 after the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Following the government’s directive, hostels for students of classes 10 and 12 in residential schools, colleges and universities have started functioning from December 15.

Assam had reopened educational institutions from Class 7 onwards on November 2 after more than seven months.

The Higher Education institutions including colleges, universities, engineering colleges, polytechnics and other professional institutions would function normally as per their academic calendar and the necessary guidelines were issued by the respective authorities of the institutes.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.