Prime Minister announces 21 Day-Lock down India

Hyderabad: In order to fight dreaded COVID-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced total India Lock down for next 21 days. In his special address he said that as per the health experts, to break the Corona-virus cycle there is a need for a total lock down across the country.

He announced that, the Nationwide Lock down shall come into effect from March 24, midnight.

