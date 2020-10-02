Prime Minister is doing grave injustice to farmers: Sonia

New Delhi, Oct 2 : Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Prime Minister on new farm laws which have been enacted. In a video statement, she said the Prime Minister was doing grave injustice to farmers by implementing the black laws.

On the occasion of the Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary, Sonia Gandhi invoked both Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri and said that the soul of India lives in villages while Shastri gave the famous slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”.

The Congress President said, “During the Congress government no law was passed without consultation with farmers or stakeholders, but in this government laws are passed to help the crony capitalists”.

Sonia Gandhi said that the party along with farmers will oppose the new laws till it becomes infructuous, while giving an example of the Land Acquisition laws. She attacked the government for scrapping the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

She also said that during the pandemic the poor were given ration because of the farmers, but this government wants to promote the hoarders and make the farmers labourers in their own farms.

The party has already asked its government to override the farm laws by passing new laws.

The party is protesting on Friday against the law across the country. Rahul Gandhi will do tractor rallies from Punjab from October 3 to 5, in protest against the Centre’s recently enacted farm laws, party sources said on Thursday.

All Punjab Ministers and the Congress MLAs will participate in the protest rallies, along with AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, and state president Sunil Jakhar. The protests are to give the voice to the angst and pain of the farmers, whose livelihood and future has been put at stake by the Central legislations, the party said.

