Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad

11th March 2022
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign during a roadshow after BJP's victory in the recent Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the supporters during a roadshow after BJP’s victory in the recent Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: BJP supporters attend a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen), after the party’s recent win in the recent Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the supporters, during a roadshow after BJP’s victory in the recent Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP workers at the BJP state headquarters, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

