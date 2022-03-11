Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the supporters during a roadshow after BJP's victory in the recent Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: BJP supporters attend a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen), after the party's recent win in the recent Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the supporters, during a roadshow after BJP's victory in the recent Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo) Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by BJP workers at the BJP state headquarters, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)