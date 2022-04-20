Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches developmental projects in Dahod

Dahod: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch of multiple development projects in Dahod. (PTI Photo) Dahod: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Dahod. (PTI Photo) Dahod: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Dahod. (PTI Photo) Dahod: (L-R) Gujrat BJP President C.R. Patil, Gujrat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Dahod. (PTI Photo)