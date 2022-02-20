Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Afghan Sikhs & Hindus delegation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of a delegation comprising of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, during their meeting at his residence, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a member of a delegation comprising of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, during his meeting at his residence, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) Amritsar: Polling officials gather with EVMs and other election material, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, at Polo Ground in Amritsar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with a delegation comprising of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus at his residence, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with a delegation comprising of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus at his residence, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)