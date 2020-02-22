Prime Time with Ravish Kumar exposes how BJP uses ‘Deepfake’

A+ A-

New Delhi: Ravish Kumar during ‘Prime Time with Ravish Kumar’ show exposed how BJP used ‘Deepfake’ technology during the recently-held Delhi Assembly Election campaign.

Manoj Tiwari in ‘Deeepfake’ video

During the show, the senior journalist showed a video wherein, Manoj Tiwari can be seen speaking in different languages. The video was made using ‘Deepfakes’ technology.

Although, the video was used for the positive campaigns, is it ethically ok to use such technology when the world is still fighting with the menace of paid news?

In the US presidential elections, it is alleged that Russians had played a key role in the victory of Donald Trump. In such a scenario when developed countries are failing to tackle fake news, is it ok to use ‘Deepfake’ technology which can create a huge impact in elections?

Research report

As per a research report, 96 percent of deepfake videos contain pornographic material targeting female celebrities.

What is Deepfake?

It may be mentioned that “Deepfakes” are video forgeries that make people appear to be saying things they never did, like the popular forged videos of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that went viral recently.

“Deepfake” techniques, which present realistic AI-generated videos of real people doing and saying fictional things, have significant implications for determining the legitimacy of information presented online.

Earlier, former US President, Barack Obama had also become the victim of the ‘Deepfake’ technology.

Given the fact that ‘Deepfakes’ can lead to a negative impact in the election campaign especially in India where people easily become a victim of online fraud, there is a need for the government to come up with a clear policy on such AI technologies.