Prince and Yuvika down with dengue, share pics from hospital

Mumbai, Oct 15 : Tele-couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been undergoing treatment for dengue in Punjab.

On Thursday, Prince shared a picture on Instagram, where he can be seen hugging his wife Yuvika. They both are currently hospitalised. Prince also urged everyone to stay safe.

“We will be fine soon @yuvikachaudhary or di @narulageetika @rishavchhabraa and dad #waheguru #jaisaiji . We all are suffering from viral.And yesss jo bhe Chandigarh ya mohali ke side hai main batana chahu ga ye jo viral hai its in the air and ye bhttt worst hai agar kise ek ko bhe hua toh apke ghar main sab ko ho jai ga and its very painfull so plz maskkk phen k rakhna or bahar ka khana mat khana ( It’s very painiful. Kindly please wear mask and do not eat outside food),” he wrote.

Prince and Yuvika recently completed two years of marriage. A few days ago, Yuvika thanked her fans on Instagram for their wishes and even gave her health update.

“I don’t have words thank you, each and every one for your lovely wishes. We didn’t celebrate this time because we are diagnosed with dengue. Thank god there is no corona. We will be fine in another few days. Blessed to have you all. Happy anniversary my partner in crime,” she wrote.

The two tied the knot in 2018. They fell in love during their stint on “Bigg Boss”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.