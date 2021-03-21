Prince Harry reveals mother Diana’s death left ‘huge hole’ inside him

Washington: Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex recalls the pain that he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana in an emotional forward for a new book aimed at helping children of frontline workers who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, cope with their loss.

Prince Harry, whose mother Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris with her alleged beau and film producer Dodi Fayed, on August 31, 1997, said that the uncertain death of his mother “left a huge hole inside of him.”

According to Fox News, the 36-year-old royal has stepped into the shoes of a writer with the hope to help other children who, like him, are mourning the loss of a parent.

The soon-dad-to-be, who was a young kid of age 12 at the time of his mother’s demise noted, “At the time I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”

“We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true,” Harry shared.”

The younger son of Prince of Wales also stressed over helping others as he thinks that this is the important jobs anyone can ever do.

Adding to his heartwarming note, he penned, “You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you – you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel.”

“I hope this book helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was,” Harry wrote. “And how special you are too,” Harry concluded.

Fox News reported that the book that is written by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote is being published next week to coincide with Britain’s ‘National Day of Reflection’.

The book is based on the tale of a youngster endeavouring to figure out losing his mother, a frontline worker at a hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, the book will be provided for free to any child or youngster in the U.K. who has been affected likewise. It will also advance administrations being offered by three charities: Simon Says, Child Bereavement UK and Winston’s Wish.

One of those charities- ‘Child Bereavement UK’ is headed by Julia Samuel, a close friend of Diana. Harry’s elder brother, Prince William, who is the Duke of Cambridge, serves as a patron of the charity.

Earlier, Fox News reported that the Duke of Sussex made sure to place flowers on his mother’s gravesite on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire, for Britain’s Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, Harry who recently appeared for a bombshell interview with his wife Meghan Markle on Oprah Winfrey’s show, revealed that they are expecting a baby girl this summer.

Source: ANI