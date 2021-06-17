Princess Diana’s brother says her 60th birthday will be ’emotional’

London: In just a matter of weeks, royal fans from around the world will celebrate what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. Her younger brother Earl Charles Spencer shared a glimpse into what the big day will mean to him.

E! News reported that during an interview with Good Morning Britain, Diana’s younger brother Earl Charles Spencer shared how the big day is going to be an ’emotional day’ for him.

“I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born, 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared. It’s so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister’s 60,” the 57-year-old said.

The 9th Earl Spencer added, “It will be an emotional day, but it will be a tribute to a much-missed and much-loved sister, mother, etc.”

The day would be more special as a highly anticipated statue will be unveiled by Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry at the garden of their mother’s former home at Kensington Palace.

According to a statement, “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

According to E! News, Spencer also shared insights about Diana’s gravesite, which is located on an island in the heart of a small lake at the family estate.

“Every landmark day, such as birthday, Mother’s Day, I always take flowers. I do go a lot, and it’s an oasis of calm, and it’s a lovely place to go,” he revealed in his latest interview.

On a related note, the memorial statue was commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex in 2017, in honour of the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana. The statue will be unveiled on her 60th birth anniversary.

The Princess of Wales had died with her beau and film producer Dodi Fayed, on August 31, 1997, in a car accident in Paris.