UP principal ‘advises’ students to place Rs 100 in answer sheets

Lucknow: Video of a school principal in Uttar Pradesh advising cheating tips to students appearing for board exams surfaced online. He was arrested on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams began across the state on Tuesday.

“Don’t leave any answers. Just put an Rs. 100 note in the answer sheet… the teachers will blindly give you marks. Even if you answer a question wrongly, which is for four marks, they will give you three marks,” PraveenMall, manager-cum-principal of a private school said.

Mr. Mall while addressing students in the presence of their parents was filmed secretly by a candidate. The student uploaded the clip, with a complaint, on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s grievance portal, leading to Mr. Mall’s arrest.

“I can challenge that none of my students ever fail… they have nothing to be scared of,” Mr. Mall says in the nearly two-minute-long clip.

“You can talk among yourselves and write the papers. Don’t touch anyone’s hands. You speak to each other… that is fine. Don’t be scared. The teachers at your government school exam centers are my friends. Even if you get caught and someone gives you a slap or two, don’t be scared. Just bear with them,” he is heard saying in the clip.

He concludes the address with the slogan: “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat“.

Over 56 lakh candidates from Class 10 and Class 12 are appearing for the state board exams, which began on Tuesday. This year, the UP government has made extensive arrangements to check mass cheating and arrest those who facilitate such practices.