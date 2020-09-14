Pritam motivated me to sing: ‘PK’ lyricist Amitabh S. Verma

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 11:26 am IST
Pritam motivated me to sing: 'PK' lyricist Amitabh S. Verma

Mumbai, Sep 14 : Lyricist Amitabh S. Verma says it was Bollywood composer Pritam who motivated him to turn a singer.

“It was at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) that I met my close friend Pritam, the renowned music director, who was being trained as a sound recordist. Pritam got me into writing for his compositions at the institute. Thus, began my journey as a lyricist,” recalled Verma, who has written songs for films such as “PK”, “Life In A…Metro” and “My Brother… Nikhil”.

“He (Pritam) always told me to sing a song since I have a good voice. In fact, all my college friends urged me to get back to singing and they inspired me to finally get back to training,” he added.

READ:  When Akshay Kumar suffered a bruise in the jungle

Verma, who has been in love with the genre of contemporary Sufi, opened up about his new song, “Awalla”.

” ‘Awalla’ is the song that depicts love for the eternal, and symbolises transcendental love between a devotee and the eternal. I wanted the visuals of the music video to break stereotypical barriers and be as ethereal and soulful as the song itself. Keeping all these nuances in mind, the song was shot in Mathura. The video of ‘Awalla’ has been directed and produced by my wife Shruti.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close