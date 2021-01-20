Prithvi Shaw retained by Delhi Capitals; Carey, Roy released

New Delhi, Jan 20 : Delhi Capitals, who reached the Indian Premier League 2020 final, have retained batsman Prithvi Shaw despite the unproductive season he had in 2020 and followed it with an equally poor outing in Australia.

The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 19 players which includes six overseas players.

The franchise has released six players which include two Indian and four overseas players. Indian duo Mohit Sharma and Tushar Deshpande, West Indies’ Keemo Paul, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane, Australia’s Alex Carey and England’s Jason Roy have all been released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

Retained:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams

Released:

Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

