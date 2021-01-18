Private airline pilot killed in Gurugram road mishap

Gurugram, Jan 18 : A 40-year-old pilot with a private airline died when a trailer truck crashed into his car on the Dwarka expressway near here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Anmol Verma, was driving back to his home in Gurugram from Delhi at around 1.30 am on Sunday. When he reached the Dwarka expressway near sector-114, a trailer truck coming from the wrong direction crashed into his car, from the front.

In the collision, the pilot sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Locals have also informed his friend Pankaj Kaushal, a pilot with another private airline.

Police said that the injured pilot later died in the hospital during treatment.

“We have heard a loud boom and it sounded like an explosion. We weren’t sure what it was and we went to the accident spot and saw that it was a horrible accident,” a passerby told the police.

The truck driver has fled the spot, leaving his vehicle on the spot.

“We have impounded the truck which has Haryana’s registration number. We are collecting information about the absconding truck driver. The body of the victim has been handed over to his kin after an autopsy on Monday,” said Sandeep Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bajghera police station.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.