Private doctors donate PPE kits to Govt Hospital at Mancherial

Hyderabad: Dr P Vijay Karan Medical Consultant Oncologist at Apollo Cancer Hospital, Hyderabad and son of Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Director, Apollo Cancer Hospitals has come all the way from Hyderabad on Saturday to donate PPEs, Face masks and sanitisers worth one lakh Rupees to support the COVID warriors in Mancheryal District.

He presented the kits to Dr A. Arvind, Superintendent, Sri Ganga Reddy memorial govt civil hospital Mancheryal.

The Ganga Reddy Memorial govt hospital in Mancheryal has a aff of about 150 people and 34 doctors and is one of the few hospitals which caters to the COVID-19 patients in the region. They are in the front lines of fighting the virus at the district level and they have a great need for PPE and masks, gloves, sanitisers to protect them against the virus.

It is unprecedented that a doctor is supporting his fellow doctors as no one understands the risk of life these warriors are facing every day. “Doctors and the front line personnel have always been underrated and never get their due credit. In such a situation where the entire world is struggling, doctors have now become the real heroes and it is up to us to make sure that they are well prepared to fight this virus.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Vijay Karan said “With a shortage of protective equipment even in major hospitals in the cities, the district health care hardly gets their due. I have decided to donate to this hospital, as I have a family connection to this hospital and town( my wife is granddaughter of Mr. Narasimha Reddy, Ex-MP Adilabad, son of Mr. Ganga Reddy”, Dr Vijay Karan said.

