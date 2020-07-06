Private hospital sealed for offering fake corona negative report

Meerut: The licence of a private hospital in Meerut district has been suspended after a video showing its staff member providing fake Corona report in return for money, went viral on the social media.

Anil Dhingra, District Magistrate, Meerut, said, “A video had gone viral in Meerut. We have registered a case in this regard and we have suspended the licence of the nursing home. We have also sealed it on Sunday. Strict action will be taken against anybody who does like this.”

In the video, the staff member can be heard saying that the medical facility will provide a Corona negative report for Rs 2,500.

Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Raj Kumar said, “A man from the hospital can be heard saying that he can arrange Corona negative report and the patient can get his operation done. We have identified the man and a FIR has been registered.”

The video also shows the ‘clients’ giving Rs 2,000 to the hospital manager and promising to pay the remaining Rs 500 when the report arrives.

Kumar said, “From the video, it has emerged that the hospital’s manager, Shah Alam, is promising people a fake Covid-19 negative report in exchange for money.”

Notably, Meerut has reported a total of 1,117 cases so far, out of which 69 died and 772 recovered.

UP has recorded a total of 28,061 cases — 785 deaths and 18,761 recoveries — so far.

With a maximum of 2,785 positive cases reported till Sunday, Gautam Buddha Nagar was on the top of the state’s Covid-19 list. Ghaziabad, with 2,224 cases, stood at the second position followed by Lucknow with 1,448 cases, Kanpur Nagar with 1,364 cases and Agra with 1,291 cases.

Source: IANS