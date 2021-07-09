Private junior colleges in Telangana warned over violation of rules

Hyderabad: Private junior colleges in Telangana have been warned for conducting classes in unauthorized buildings without affiliation from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). The warning was issued after the board received complaints.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, the BIE has once again made it clear that the colleges violating rules or guidelines issued by the government will face action including cancellation of affiliation.

The board has asked private junior colleges in Telangana to follow rules, regulations, and guidelines while giving admissions to students and collecting fees from them. It has also asked the colleges not to conduct in-person classes until the government allows it.

Meanwhile, TSBIE is conducting online classes for the students of intermediate second year. The classes for general courses can be watched on Doordarshan from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. whereas students of vocational courses can attend online classes on T-SAT from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

First year admission in junior colleges in Telangana

The last date for admission into the intermediate first year has been extended till July 31. The board has also instructions to principals of junior colleges in Telangana in this regard.

The decision is applicable to all government, private aided, private unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, TS Social Welfare Residential, Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential, TS Model Schools, BC Welfare Residential, KGBVs, Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering two-year intermediate courses.