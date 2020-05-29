Private labs await nod from govt. to begin corona testing

Hyderabad: Despite permission from the High Court, the Telangana government has not issued orders giving permission to the private laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests.

The High Court has permitted 14 private laboratories approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct corona tests. These labs awaits government’s permission to do the same.

Telangana is already blamed for low virus testing. In this situation, government delaying permission to private labs for testing is incomprehensible.

Compared to the other states, Telangana has conducted very less virus test. It must be recalled that the central government had also admonished Telangana government for low testing. Opposition is also intensifying its demand to conduct more tests.

Source: Siasat news

